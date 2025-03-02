Goals from Alexander Isak and Yankuba Minteh forced extra time at St James’ Park. Both teams were reduced to 10 men with Anthony Gordon shown a straight red card for Newcastle and Tariq Lampety shown a second yellow for Brighton in the closing stages.

Eddie Howe made six changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Wednesday night. Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak and Lewis Miley all came into the side in place of Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

Hall is the only player to drop out of the squad entirely due to an ankle injury.

After an even start to the match, Newcastle had a golden opportunity to take the lead midway through the first half when Tino Livramento was fouled inside the box by Yankuba Minteh. Isak stepped up and made no mistake with a venomous strike into the top left corner of the goal to make it 1-0.

Isak then had a potential second goal ruled out by offside with the semi-automated offside technology called into action for the first time.

Yankuba Minteh then made amends for conceding the penalty by breaking through and drawing Brighton level against his former employers on his first St James’ Park appearance. That made it 1-1 heading in at half-time.

Both teams pushed for an equaliser in the second half but Newcastle were dealt a major blow in the closing stages with Anthony Gordon shown a straight red card for violent conduct against Jan Paul Van Hecke. That reduced The Magpies to 10 men and also ruled Gordon out of the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Fabian Schar had the ball in the net in stoppage time with Newcastle thinking they’d won the match only for VAR to rule it out for offside and confirm extra-time.

And in extra-time Brighton took the lead through Danny Welbeck to put the away side through to the quarter-final. But the cup exit felt more costly than just that for Newcastle.