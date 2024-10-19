Newcastle are losing 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.

The Magpies returned to Premier League action following the international break with head coach Eddie Howe making two changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Everton a fortnight ago. The injured Kieran Trippier was left out and replaced by Tino Livramento while Harvey Barnes dropped to the bench to make way for the returning Alexander Isak.

18-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley also returned to the matchday squad for the first time since March following a lengthy spell out injured.

After a dominant start to the match by Newcastle, it was Brighton that took the lead against the run of play as Dany Welbeck broke through on goal and stroked the ball into the bottom right corner.

Brighton were able to hold on to the lead until half-time as Newcastle looked to turn things around in the second half.

Ultimately, Brighton were able to hold out for the win as Newcastle suffered only their second home defeat of 2024. The 1-0 scoreline also meant it was the first time The Magpies had failed to score in a Premier League home match since May 2023, a run of 22 games.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Had very little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Made an important block in stoppage time.

Tino Livramento - 5 Weak for the opening goal as he didn't do enough to stop Danny Welbeck from opening the scoring. Got forward well down the right but lacked conviction defensively.

Fabian Schar - 7 Hit a free-kick wide after 25 minutes. Sucked in for Welbeck's goal but otherwise rarely tested. Played the ball out from the back well.