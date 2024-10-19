Newcastle United player ratings v Brighton: 'Wasteful' Anthony Gordon & 'rusty' 5/10 in 1-0 defeat

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 16:58 BST

Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are losing 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.

The Magpies returned to Premier League action following the international break with head coach Eddie Howe making two changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Everton a fortnight ago. The injured Kieran Trippier was left out and replaced by Tino Livramento while Harvey Barnes dropped to the bench to make way for the returning Alexander Isak.

18-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley also returned to the matchday squad for the first time since March following a lengthy spell out injured.

After a dominant start to the match by Newcastle, it was Brighton that took the lead against the run of play as Dany Welbeck broke through on goal and stroked the ball into the bottom right corner.

Brighton were able to hold on to the lead until half-time as Newcastle looked to turn things around in the second half.

Ultimately, Brighton were able to hold out for the win as Newcastle suffered only their second home defeat of 2024. The 1-0 scoreline also meant it was the first time The Magpies had failed to score in a Premier League home match since May 2023, a run of 22 games.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Had very little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Made an important block in stoppage time.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Had very little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Made an important block in stoppage time.

Weak for the opening goal as he didn't do enough to stop Danny Welbeck from opening the scoring. Got forward well down the right but lacked conviction defensively.

2. Tino Livramento - 5

Weak for the opening goal as he didn't do enough to stop Danny Welbeck from opening the scoring. Got forward well down the right but lacked conviction defensively.

Hit a free-kick wide after 25 minutes. Sucked in for Welbeck's goal but otherwise rarely tested. Played the ball out from the back well.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Hit a free-kick wide after 25 minutes. Sucked in for Welbeck's goal but otherwise rarely tested. Played the ball out from the back well.

Caught out on a couple of occasions even when Newcastle were comfortable in the game. Made a crucial block at 1-0 and was much improved in the second half. Had the ball in the net in stoppage time but was miles offside. Booked.

4. Dan Burn - 6

Caught out on a couple of occasions even when Newcastle were comfortable in the game. Made a crucial block at 1-0 and was much improved in the second half. Had the ball in the net in stoppage time but was miles offside. Booked.

