Newcastle United beat Bromley 3-1 in the FA Cup third-round clash at St James’ Park on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made nine changes from the side that won 2-0 at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night with only goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and midfielder Joelinton keeping their place in the starting line-up. Will Osula made only his second start for the club while Lewis Miley and Matt Targett started their first games of the season following long spells out due to injury.

Eight minutes in and Bromley took a shock lead as Cameron Congreve won the ball on the edge of the box and found the bottom left corner. Danny Imray missed an opportunity to make it 2-0 inside the opening 15 minutes with his shot going just wide of the left post.

But Lewis Miley pulled a goal back shortly after with a stunning 25-yard strike into the top right corner of the goal to make it 1-1.

Early in the second half, Newcastle had a big chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Ben Thompson fouled Matt Targett inside the penalty area. Substitute Anthony Gordon stepped up and converted to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Will Osula then made it 3-1 with his first goal for the club cutting inside from the right and blasting a left-footed strike past Grant Smith.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 6 Got a hand to Cameron Congreve's strike but couldn't keep it out. Replays suggest he should have done better. Little else to do.

Kieran Trippier - 6 A sluggish start to the game, though he wasn't the only one. Better in the second half.