Newcastle United beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moore on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match

Eddie Howe made two changes to the Newcastle side that beat Sheffield United 5-1 with the injured Fabian Schar dropping out in place of Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson making his first start since February as Elliot Anderson dropped to the bench.

Newcastle took the lead against the run of the play with their first meaningful attack of the match after 20 minutes as Alexander Isak’s blocked effort from Jacob Murphy’s cross was poked in by Callum Wilson on the rebound.

Sean Longstaff doubled Newcastle’s lead with a well-placed shot before Bruno Guimaraes made it 3-0 after being set up by Anthony Gordon.

And that’s how the scoreline stayed heading in at half-time as Newcastle ended the opening 45 in control.

Shortly after the restart, Alexander Isak saw a penalty saved by Arijanet Muric before making amends minutes later by turning the ball in from Murphy’s low cross for his 20th goal of the season.

Dara O’Shea pulled back a late consolation for Burnley from a corner to make it 4-1.

That’s how the match ended as Newcastle moved up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a good save with his leg to deny Jacob Bruun Larsen in the opening minutes. Had to be alert when Burnley were on top.

Tino Livramento - 7 An excellent run forward in the build-up to Wilson's opener. Had a good opportunity saved shortly afterwards.

Emil Krafth - 7 A tidy defensive display saw him rarely troubled.