Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim a third consecutive Premier League win.

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side that beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with only Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Isak keeping their place. It was the first time Lascelles had led The Magpies out in a Premier League match as captain since February 2022.

Almiron opened the scoring with his second goal in as many league matches with a curling edge of the box strike into the top left corner of the goal.

Newcastle had great chances to extend their lead through Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson but the score remained 1-0 heading in at the break.

Isak then doubled Newcastle’s lead in the closing stages of the match from the penalty spot after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 8 Was alert to make a fine stop to deny Zeki Amdouni early on and Ameen Al-Dakhil late on. Didn't have much to do but his two saves were vital.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 A great challenge to set-up Almiron's opener. Also came close to scoring himself early in the second half. Put in a number of dangerous balls into the box.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Had a couple of shaky moments but was able to keep Burnley at arm's length with a dominant aerial display.