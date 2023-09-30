News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Newcastle United player ratings v Burnley: ‘Vital’ 8/10 & ‘cool’ 7/10 as Bruno Guimaraes shines - photos

Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST

Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim a third consecutive Premier League win.

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side that beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with only Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Isak keeping their place. It was the first time Lascelles had led The Magpies out in a Premier League match as captain since February 2022.

Almiron opened the scoring with his second goal in as many league matches with a curling edge of the box strike into the top left corner of the goal.

Newcastle had great chances to extend their lead through Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson but the score remained 1-0 heading in at the break.

Isak then doubled Newcastle’s lead in the closing stages of the match from the penalty spot after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Was alert to make a fine stop to deny Zeki Amdouni early on and Ameen Al-Dakhil late on. Didn’t have much to do but his two saves were vital.

1. Nick Pope - 8

Was alert to make a fine stop to deny Zeki Amdouni early on and Ameen Al-Dakhil late on. Didn’t have much to do but his two saves were vital.

Photo Sales
A great challenge to set-up Almiron’s opener. Also came close to scoring himself early in the second half. Put in a number of dangerous balls into the box.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

A great challenge to set-up Almiron’s opener. Also came close to scoring himself early in the second half. Put in a number of dangerous balls into the box.

Photo Sales
Had a couple of shaky moments but was able to keep Burnley at arm’s length with a dominant aerial display.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Had a couple of shaky moments but was able to keep Burnley at arm’s length with a dominant aerial display.

Photo Sales
Mopped things up in difficult moments and distributed the ball well. Didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon.

4. Fabian Schar - 8

Mopped things up in difficult moments and distributed the ball well. Didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweManchester CityJamaal LascellesNick PopePremier LeagueElliot Anderson