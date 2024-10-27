The Magpies went into the match looking to end a run of four Premier League games without a win but hadn’t won at Stamford Bridge since 2012. Newcastle were without Anthony Gordon due to a groin issue as Harvey Barnes came back into the side while Miguel Almiron was named in the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League since the 3-2 defeat at Chelsea in March.

Chelsea started the match on the front foot and found the net inside four minutes through Cole Palmer but Newcastle were rescued by a VAR check for offside. The home side took the lead shortly after as Nicolas Jackson stroked the ball in from Pedro Neto’s low cross from the left.

Newcastle drew level through Alexander Isak’s close-range finish from Lewis Hall’s cross. The goal was subject to a VAR check but the on-field decision stood on this occasion to make it 1-1.

Chelsea pushed to retake the lead before half half-time but the scoreline remained level despite the hosts being on top in the game. But just over a minute after the restart, Palmer put the home side back in front with an edge-of-the-box effort into the bottom left corner.

Chelsea had a late penalty overturned by VAR after referee Simon Hooper initially pointed to the spot.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Had to be alert from the start. Came out well and made a good save to deny Pedro Neto's deflected effort. Will have been disappointed to be beaten by Palmer's effort after half-time. Made a good save to keep Newcastle in the game in the closing stages.

Tino Livramento - 6 The opening goal came down his side as he tried to push forward. Was in for a tough afternoon against Pedro Neto and was guilty of a number of wayward passes but did brilliantly for Newcastle's first-half equaliser.

Fabian Schar - 5 Just too slow to cut out Pedro Neto in the build-up to Chelsea's opener. Curled a free-kick over the bar in the second half. Booked.