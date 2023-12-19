Newcastle United lost on penalties to Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge - here are the player ratings from the match.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring for The Magpies in the first half as he capitalised on two errors in quick succession from Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that beat Fulham 3-0 on Saturday with Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley coming into the starting line-up for Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Joelinton - the latter two being ruled out due to injury. Kieran Trippier returned on the bench following suspension.

Although Newcastle are unbeaten in their last three against Chelsea in the Premier League, they have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Chelsea came close with just seven minutes on the clock as Conor Gallagher's curling effort from the edge of the box rebounded back off the crossbar.

But Newcastle took the lead after 16 minutes as Callum Wilson intercepted a loose pass from Colwill and charged the length of the Chelsea half with the ball. Just as The Magpies' No. 9 looked to have been tackled by Badiashile but was able to regain possession and slot the ball coolly past Djordje Petrovic with the outside of his foot to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser and came close through Raheem Sterling, whose low strike skimmed the right post. Sterling came close again moments later but saw an effort blocked on the line by Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies took a slender lead in at half-time. But the story was more of the same in the second half as Chelsea continued to push for an equaliser.

Sterling came close once again but was denied by Martin Dubravka. Newcastle looked set to be holding on for a win until Mykhailo Mudryk pounced on a Kieran Trippier header to make it 1-1.

The match went to penalties and Trippier couldn't make amends for his late effort as he missed the first penalty in the shoot-out. Chelsea maintained a perfect record in the shootout before Matt Ritchie saw his effort saved as the shootout ended 4-2 in Chelsea's favour.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 7 Was alert to deny Cole Palmer at his near post and made a big stop in the second half to keep out Raheem Sterling.

Emil Krafth - 5 Has been put through his paces by Raheem Sterling down his side. A tough evening prior to his withdrawal.

Jamaal Lascelles - 8 A solid performance, kept Chelsea at bay and dealt with Nicolas Jackson well before the Chelsea man was taken off. Dominant in the air.