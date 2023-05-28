Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United: Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the draw at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes as Anthony Gordon poked home his first goal from the club from Elliot Anderson’s cross. Chelsea drew level after a quick free-kick routine released Raheem Sterling to cut inside before his shot deflected heavily off Kieran Trippier and into The Magpies net.

Both sides had chances to find a second goal that ultimately never came as the match ended 1-1. The result saw Newcastle confirm fourth place in the Premier League, their highest finish since the 2002-03 season.

Meanwhile for Chelsea it’s a first bottom half finish since the 1995-96 campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side can now look forward to Champions League football next season.

Here are the Newcastle Unitedplayer ratings from the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 8 His first Premier League start of the season and got involved early on with a good save to claw Thiago Silva's effort around the post. Made a great save to deny Raheem Sterling on the stroke of half-time. Made another good stop with his legs in the closing stages.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 5 Made a great sliding block to deny Sterling but couldn't stop his England team-mate's strike which deflected in off him. Struggled to influence the game from right-back on this occasion.

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 A great ball forward released Allan Saint-Maximin for the opening goal. Was excellent with his distribution all afternoon.

4 . Sven Botman - 7 Defended his area well with some crucial blocks other than a couple of shaky moments which he recovered from.