Newcastle United came into the game aiming to book themselves a spot in their third-straight Carabao Cup quarter-final against a Chelsea side that defeated them on Sunday in the Premier League. In response to that defeat, Howe made five changes with Emil Krafth, Lloyd Kelly, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon, who missed the match through injury, returning to the starting side.

Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, made 11 changes to the side that started on Sunday with Cole Palmer, who inspired his side to a win at the weekend, dropping to the bench. In all, 17 of Chelsea’s 20 matchday squad tonight did not feature at the weekend with only Palmer, Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke named by Maresca in both squads.

From the opening minutes, Gordon was pressing the Chelsea backline and the Magpies would have felt they should have gone ahead through Joelinton, but his effort from Alexander Isak’s cross went wide. They were then given a major warning shot by the visitors when Renato Veiga’s shot was blocked by Tonali and fell just wide of the post.

Both sides pushed hard for an opener with Joao Felix seeing an effort go over Nick Pope’s goal midway through the first period. And the visitors were made to pay for that when Isak calmly slotted home past Filip Jorgensen for the opener.

Joelinton did superbly to dispossess Renato Veiga in the Chelsea box before Sandro Tonali fed Isak to put his side ahead. The Italian could have doubled the lead moments later but saw a powerful effort go just wide of the post.

It was two just a minute later though after a comedy of errors from the visitors. A smart short free-kick from Lewis Hall found Isak whose cross was flicked on by Joe Willock and confusion in the Blues back line saw the ball nip past Jorgensen for an own goal.

Chelsea looked for a route back into the game but were met by resistance from Pope when they found a way beyond the Magpies defence. A late chance for Willock following some good work from Gordon went wide and Newcastle headed into half-time two goals to the good.

Unsurprisingly, the visitors started the second half quickly and had a couple of chances with Christian Nkunku seeing his drilled effort blocked well by Kelly. Newcastle had chances of their own to score, but often saw their efforts snuffed out by Chelsea before they could test Jorgensen.

The hosts thought they had made it 3-0 through Longstaff, but an assistant’s flag cut short their celebrations and ensured a nervy end to the game. A switch to a back five highlighted Newcastle’s desire to manage the game and nullify Chelsea’s threats, of which they largely did during the dying embers of the game.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from their win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup:

Nick Pope - 6 Had a comfortable early stop to deny Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Flapped at some corners but largely untested until he was forced into twice stopping Felix from range. Booked for preventing the restart of play.

Emil Krafth - 6 Solid throughout the first half. Allowed Gordon ahead of him to stay high up the pitch and recovered well against Mudryk to deny a good opportunity for the visitors late in the first half.

Fabian Schar - 6 Captained the side after being the man to book Newcastle United their place in Round 4. Booked in the 16th minute for a foul on Nkunku. Played some delightful long diagonal balls.