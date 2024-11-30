Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United on Monday night with Sandro Tonali coming back into the starting line-up for the first time in a month while Dan Burn returned from suspension to replace Lloyd Kelly.

Within 20 minutes of kick-off, Howe was already looking to his bench as Harvey Barnes came on to replace the injured Alexander Isak.

Palace had two big chances to take the lead in the first half with Nick Pope denying Ismaila Sarr from close range and Daniel Munoz shooting wide at the back post.

It was a poor first-half showing for Newcastle as they failed to register a meaningful shot on goal in the first half and were dealt an injury blow to Isak.

The Magpies were able to take the lead without registering a shot as a quick free-kick routine saw Anthony Gordon’s pullback deflect into the net of Palace captain Marc Guehi - a player Newcastle tried to sign in the summer.

Newcastle looked like hanging on for three points before Palace found an equaliser in the 94th minute as Munoz headed in at the back post.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Made an impressive stop to deny Ismaila Sarr with his leg having already committed. Stood tall at key moments in the second half to keep Newcastle in front but couldn't deal with the late equaliser. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 5 Pushed forward but has once again lacked quality on the ball in the final third. Had a few shaky moments defensively. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Reacted well to deny Eze from scoring with a strong clearance. Solid defensively but was guilty of some wayward passes. | Getty Images Photo Sales