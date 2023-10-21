Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle took an early lead as Jacob Murphy’s cross-cum-shot from Kieran Trippier’s chipped pass lobbed into the left side of the goal. It was Murphy’s first start of the season in the Premier League and the goal was initially ruled out for offside against Trippier but a VAR check deemed the right-back onside as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season.

Murphy then turned provider with a great cross for Anthony Gordon to turn in calmly at the back post to make it 2-0.

Moments later, Sean Longstaff pounced on a mistake by Marc Guehi to make it 3-0 just before half-time.

Murphy then set-up Callum Wilson for the Newcastle No. 9’s fifth goal of the season after the break.

The 4-0 win extended Newcastle’s unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Had little to do but reacted well to cut out balls over the top. Got down well to deny Cheick Doucoure and tipped Odsonne Edouard’s free-kick over the bar well in the second half. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 Once again a brilliant attacking outlet as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season to set up Murphy early on. Picked up a slight knock early on but has continued. Booked. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Won some important set-piece battles. Another strong defensive display. Photo Sales