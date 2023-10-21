News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Newcastle United player ratings v Crystal Palace: ‘Inspired’ 9/10 & 6/10 ‘struggled’ in 4-0 win - gallery

Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 17:03 BST

Newcastle took an early lead as Jacob Murphy’s cross-cum-shot from Kieran Trippier’s chipped pass lobbed into the left side of the goal. It was Murphy’s first start of the season in the Premier League and the goal was initially ruled out for offside against Trippier but a VAR check deemed the right-back onside as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season.

Murphy then turned provider with a great cross for Anthony Gordon to turn in calmly at the back post to make it 2-0.

Moments later, Sean Longstaff pounced on a mistake by Marc Guehi to make it 3-0 just before half-time.

Murphy then set-up Callum Wilson for the Newcastle No. 9’s fifth goal of the season after the break.

The 4-0 win extended Newcastle’s unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Had little to do but reacted well to cut out balls over the top. Got down well to deny Cheick Doucoure and tipped Odsonne Edouard’s free-kick over the bar well in the second half.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Had little to do but reacted well to cut out balls over the top. Got down well to deny Cheick Doucoure and tipped Odsonne Edouard’s free-kick over the bar well in the second half.

Photo Sales
Once again a brilliant attacking outlet as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season to set up Murphy early on. Picked up a slight knock early on but has continued. Booked.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Once again a brilliant attacking outlet as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season to set up Murphy early on. Picked up a slight knock early on but has continued. Booked.

Photo Sales
Won some important set-piece battles. Another strong defensive display.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Won some important set-piece battles. Another strong defensive display.

Photo Sales
Calm and composed as ever. Brought the ball forward well on more than one occasion. Made a good block to deny Odsonne Edouard.

4. Fabian Schar - 8

Calm and composed as ever. Brought the ball forward well on more than one occasion. Made a good block to deny Odsonne Edouard.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NewcastleKieran TrippierVARPremier LeagueSean LongstaffPlayer ratings