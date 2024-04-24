Newcastle United lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged line-up from the Newcastle side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at St James’ Park 10 days ago. The Magpies went into the game looking to earn a third successive Premier League win for the first time since September.

Eberechi Eze had the first shot of the game as his edge-of-the-box effort curled wide of the right post. Jean-Philippe Mateta headed over for the hosts shortly afterwards.

Newcastle had a chance as Alexander Isak was played through on goal but Dean Henderson was quick off his line to deny the Swedish striker. A first half of few chances for The Magpies came to an end with the scoreline at 0-0.

10 minutes into the second half and Palace took the lead as Jean-Philippe Mateta received Jordan Ayew’s pass before rolling the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Newcastle had a penalty shout turned down in the closing stages before Mateta doubled The Eagles’ lead to wrap up the three points. The result sees Newcastle drop behind Manchester United to seventh in the Premier League table.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 6 Had to be alert to make a few straightforward saves but couldn't do much about the strikes that got past him.

2 . Jacob Murphy - 4 Struggled to play the ball out and get forward down the right. Sloppy in possession and held on to the ball too long and caught out of position in the build-up to the opening goal. Looked a bit lost in a defensive role on this occasion.

3 . Emil Krafth - 5 Deployed at centre-back once again but has looked uncomfortable on this occasion. An aimless ball forward conceded possession in the build-up to Crystal Palace's opener.