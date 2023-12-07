Newcastle United player ratings: Here's how Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and co fared against Everton at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United lost 3-0 against Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one forced change to his side that beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday with Martin Dubravka coming into the side in place of the injured Nick Pope in goal. Pope dislocated his shoulder and is set to be out for around four months following surgery with Dubravka making only his second Premier League start since the beginning of last season.

Dominic Calver-Lewin and Miguel Almiron had chances at either end for both sides in the opening 20 minutes before Dwight McNeil scuffed a great chance to put the hosts in front on the half-hour mark.

Calvert-Lewin then blasted an even better chance over on the volley in the run-up to half-time as the game remained goalless. The sides went in level at the break with Everton having the better chances in the opening 45.

Anthony Gordon had a great chance to open the scoring after the break at the ball fell kindly to him inside the area but his strike was comfortably saved by Jordan Pickford.

The Magpies were then made to rue their missed opportunities as a slip from Kieran Trippier allowed Dwight McNeil to break away and fire The Toffees ahead with 11 minutes remaining.

Everton then doubled their advantage late on with Abdoulaye Doucoure stroking the ball home from Jack Harrison's low cross. Substitute Beto then broke away to complete a convincing win for the home side.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the game...

Martin Dubravka - 5 Called into action on a couple of occasions. Made a smart stop to deny Calvert-Lewin. Not overly convincing with crosses. Will have been disappointed to concede three on his return.

Kieran Trippier - 3 Had a free-kick in a promising area early on but could only force Pickford into a comfortable save. Got into some good crossing positions down the right. Slipped at a crucial moment to allow McNeil to open the scoring. Gifted possession to the hosts once again in the build-up to Doucoure's goal. Then played Beto onside for Everton's third. A shocker in the closing stages from the experienced right-back who is often so good for The Magpies.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Competed well aerially against Calvert-Lewin and remained strong defensively before being withdrawn with a knock.