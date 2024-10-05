Newcastle United player ratings v Everton: 'Forceful' 7/10 & Anthony Gordon has 'game to forget' in 0-0 draw

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 18:22 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 19:30 GMT

Everton 0-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali fared.

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Everton at half-time in the Premier League match at Goodison Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City last time out in the Premier League as Anthony Gordon started up front against his former club.

Newcastle had the first big chance of the game following a corner kick as the ball dropped for Bruno Guimaraes to strike goalwards only for his effort to be cleared off the line by Iliman Ndiaye.

Everton thought they’d taken the lead after Abdoulaye Doucoure headed the ball into the top left corner only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside. VAR then helped Newcastle again after Sandro Tonali was pulled down inside the area by James Tarkowski and the away side were awarded a penalty for the third successive match.

But Gordon stepped up and was denied by his former team-mate Jordan Pickford as the score remained 0-0 heading into the second half.

Newcastle had a couple of half chances in the second half while Nick Pope made a strong save to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin moments before the Everton forward had a penalty shout turned down.

It was a frustrating evening for both sides ultimately as the match ended goalless.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Made a simple stop to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin after 15 minutes. Made a big save to deny the Everton striker in the second half.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Made a simple stop to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin after 15 minutes. Made a big save to deny the Everton striker in the second half. | Getty Images

Grew into the game after a slow start. Got forward well and won the ball high up the pitch.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Grew into the game after a slow start. Got forward well and won the ball high up the pitch. | Getty Images

Let Doucoure go for the disallowed goal but the Everton man was offside. Was generally solid and rarely troubled.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Let Doucoure go for the disallowed goal but the Everton man was offside. Was generally solid and rarely troubled. | Getty Images

Strong in the air and has distributed the ball well. Was perhaps fortunate not to be penalised after clashing with Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the penalty area.

4. Dan Burn - 7

Strong in the air and has distributed the ball well. Was perhaps fortunate not to be penalised after clashing with Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the penalty area. | Getty Images

