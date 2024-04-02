Newcastle United beat Everton 1-0 in the Premier League at St James' Park on Tuesday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that beat West Ham United 4-3 on Saturday. Jamaal Lascelles and Tino Livramento dropped out of the starting line-up due to injury and Anthony Gordon missed out against his former club due to suspension.

Miguel Almiron also dropped out of the squad due to injury as Lewis Hall, Elliot Anderson, Emil Krafth and Harvey Barnes came into the starting line-up. Newcastle went into the match looking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time in 2024 while Everton were looking to end a Premier League club-record 12 game run without a win.

Newcastle opened the scoring after 15 minutes as Harvey Barnes' lofted ball found Alexander Isak, who worked his way into the box before finding the bottom right corner of the goal with his 19th of the season in all competitions.

The Magpies had chances to extend their lead before half-time but the scoreline remained 1-0 as both sides went in at the break.

Newcastle thought they'd doubles their lead just before the hour mark as Dan Burn turned in Alexander Isak's low cross but a VAR check ruled the goal out for offside against the Swedish striker.

Isak then had an effort headed off the line by Vitaliy Mykolenko as the score remained 1-0 to the hosts.

Everton drew level in the 88th minute after Paul Dummett dragged down Ashley Young in the penalty area. Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up and converted to make it 1-1.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 6 Had little to do other than make a smart save from Doucoure. Got a hand to Calvert-Lewin's penalty but couldn't quite keep it out.

2 . Emil Krafth - 5 Put in a teasing low cross into the box. Had a couple of shaky moments at the back and lacked conviction going forward for the most part.

3 . Fabian Schar - 7 A steady display from the Swiss centre-back. Put in a great challenge to deny Mykolenko. Sprayed the ball around well.