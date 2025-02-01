Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from the 3-1 win at Southampton last weekend with the only change coming on the bench. Miguel Almiron dropped out following his transfer to Atlanta United as Emil Krafth returned.
Newcastle took the lead after 37 minutes as Jacob Murphy drilled in from Anthony Gordon’s deflected cross to make it 1-0 on his 200th appearance for the club.
Newcastle led 1-0 at the break but Fulham came out the stronger of the two teams in the second half and found an equaliser on the hour mark as Raul Jimenez’s deflected effort made it 1-1.
Fulham completed the turnaround late on as substitute Rodrigo Muniz turned the ball in at the front post from Andreas Pereira’s free-kick to make it 2-1. And that made it back-to-back defeats at St James’ Park for Newcastle, who missed the opportunity to move into the top four.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...
