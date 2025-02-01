Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United 1-2 Fulham player ratings: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and co fared at St James' Park.

Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from the 3-1 win at Southampton last weekend with the only change coming on the bench. Miguel Almiron dropped out following his transfer to Atlanta United as Emil Krafth returned.

Newcastle took the lead after 37 minutes as Jacob Murphy drilled in from Anthony Gordon’s deflected cross to make it 1-0 on his 200th appearance for the club.

Newcastle led 1-0 at the break but Fulham came out the stronger of the two teams in the second half and found an equaliser on the hour mark as Raul Jimenez’s deflected effort made it 1-1.

Fulham completed the turnaround late on as substitute Rodrigo Muniz turned the ball in at the front post from Andreas Pereira’s free-kick to make it 2-1. And that made it back-to-back defeats at St James’ Park for Newcastle, who missed the opportunity to move into the top four.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

Martin Dubravka - 6

Made a couple of comfortable claims. Called into action early in the second half as Fulham registered their first shots on goal - denied Emil Smith-Rowe twice.

Tino Livramento - 6

Had some bright moments and some shaky ones at right back. Almost made it 2-0 with some good defending to win the ball back and an interchange with Isak only to be denied by Leno.

Fabian Schar - 6

Sprayed the ball out well to Lewis Hall down the left. Had a good chance to open the scoring with after a swift attacking move but was denied by Bernd Leno. Got an important touch to head the danger clear from Adama Traore’s cross.

Dan Burn - 7

Dominant in the air and battled well - couldn’t do much about either goal. Booked for a high foot.

Lewis Hall - 6

Kept Adama Traore quiet in the first half but caught ball-watching early in the second half to allow Fulham an opportunity.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Had a few lovely touches and passes in the opening exchanges. Almost scored a goal-of-the-season contender, only to be denied by the crossbar. Gave the ball away in the build-up to Fulham’s equaliser. Tried to make things happen. Booked.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Headed over early on. Slipped Schar through for a great opportunity. The game has passed him by at times when out of possession.

Joelinton - 5

Had a couple of loose touches and passes. Generally sloppy on the ball though did have one driving run forward to start a Newcastle attack. Booked and withdrawn shortly after Fulham’s equaliser.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Blazed a wild shot wide from the edge of the box after being played in by Anthony Gordon. Was far more controlled with his second opportunity as he kept the ball down with a first time effort to give Newcastle the lead. Didn’t pose much of a threat in the second half.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Did well to put a left-footed cross in to Bruno Guimaraes, who headed over early on. Slipped Murphy through for a decent opportunity. Showed plenty of intent with the ball at his feet down the left and helped Newcastle find the breakthrough with his run and cross for Murphy. Lively but faded in the second half.

Alexander Isak - 6

Had a couple of smart touches and passes to get his teammates involved. Denied by the crossbar in the closing stages. Lost Muniz for Fulham’s second.

Substitutes

Kieran Trippier - 6

On for Livramento 64: Newcastle improved going forward following his introduction but couldn’t find a goal.

Joe Willock - 4

On for Joelinton 64: Had a golden opportunity to put Newcastle back in front but missed the ball. Totally ineffective after coming on.

On for Murphy 87: Brought some energy in the final third.

On for Guimaraes 87: Had a couple of touches as Newcastle couldn’t grab a late equaliser.

On for Hall 87: Headed wide in stoppage time.