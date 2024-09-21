Newcastle United lost 3-1 at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

It was Newcastle’s first defeat of the season as they missed the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 last time out with Kieran Trippier, Lloyd Kelly, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes coming in for Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy. Alexander Isak kept his place in the side after picking up a knock while Sandro Tonali remained on the bench as his wait for a first Premier League start since his ban continued.

Fulham went ahead inside the opening five minutes with Raul Jimenez turning and finding the bottom right corner of the goal just moments after Joelinton had a goal ruled out for offside. After hitting the bar, Emile Smith-Rowe then doubled Fulham’s lead midway through the first half as he poked the ball past Nick Pope despite the Newcastle goalkeeper getting a strong hand to the relatively tame effort on goal.

Newcastle had a few half chances to pull a goal back but failed to really threaten as the sides went in 2-0 at the break. The Magpies were now facing their first defeat of the new season.

Newcastle pulled a goal back straight after the restart with Harvey Barnes scoring his third goal of the season. The Magpies then had chances to equalise through Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar but the score remained 2-1 heading into the closing stages.

A mistake from Bruno Guimaraes in stoppage time then put the result beyond doubt as Reiss Nelson pounced on a loose pass to make it 3-1.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Could do little about the opener but did well to deny Jimenez from grabbing a second shortly after. Got a good hand to Emile Smith-Rowe's effort but should have done better to keep it out. Made a good save to deny Adama Traore from a tight angle in the first half. Made an excellent save in the second half to deny Alex Iwobi from close range.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Handed his first start of the season in the Premier League and was in for a difficult afternoon up against Alex Iwobi.

Fabian Schar - 4 Allowed Jimenez to turn and score early on. Looked very frustrated and struggled to contain Fulham's movement. Hit the ball into the side netting after intercepting Leno's goal kick - an excellent chance to equalise squandered.