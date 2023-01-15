Newcastle United secured a late 1-0 win against Fulham at St James’s Park following penalty drama and a late Alexander Isak winner

After a goalless first half edged by Newcastle in terms of chances, Alexander Mitrovic had a golden opportunity to give Fulham the lead from the penalty spot following a VAR check, The former United striker found the net but slipped as he took his penalty, touching the ball twice and therefore handing the hosts a free-kick instead.

And just as Newcastle looked to be heading for a third straight 0-0 draw, Alexander Isak popped up to head in an 89th minute winner, his third goal in four Premier League appearances.

The win saw Newcastle move back up to third in the table as they made it 14 league games unbeaten and kept five straight top flight clean sheets for the first time in the club’s history.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 6 Had little to do in goal but was let off with Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty miss.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6 Inconsistent delivery and passing from the right. Conceded a penalty following a VAR check. Had several opportunities with corners and free-kicks but they all came to nothing.

3. Fabian Schar - 8 Kept Mitrovic quiet and won the ball back at some important moments. Hit the post with a free-kick just after the hour mark.

4. Sven Botman - 7 Made a number of well-timed challenges to stop Fulham creating anything. Guilty of a couple of wayward passes out from the back though. Came close at the other end with a header just wide of the left post.