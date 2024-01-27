Newcastle United player ratings v Fulham: 'Rusty' 5/10 & five 7/10s as Bruno Guimaraes 'struggles' - photos
Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United player ratings: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and co fared in the FA Cup fourth round clash.
Newcastle United beat Fulham 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.
The Magpies suffered two fresh fitness blows ahead of the match with Jamaal Lascelles officially ruled out due to a calf injury while Miguel Almiron didn't travel due to illness. Both players have been linked with a move away from the club this January transfer window.
Newcastle went into the game looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and beat a Premier League side in the competition for the first time since 2012. Eddie Howe's side progressed to the last 32 of the competition with a 3-0 win over rivals Sunderland in the third round earlier this month.
It had been two weeks since Newcastle's last competitive match as Eddie Howe's side looked to end a run of five straight defeats against Premier League opposition since they beat Fulham 3-0 at St James' Park last month.
A first-half low on quality saw Newcastle take the lead shortly before the break as Sean Longstaff arrowed a left-footed strike into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 1-0. Jacob Murphy thought he'd doubled The Magpies' lead just before half time but the offside flag denied him as the sides went in at 1-0.
Just after the hour mark, Dan Burn doubled Newcastle's advantage with a close range finish against his former club after Sven Botman's header was parried by Marek Rodak.
That was enough to see Newcastle progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with the draw taking place on Sunday from around 2pm.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...