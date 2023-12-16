Newcastle United beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 in the Premier League at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to AC Milan on Wednesday night with Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff coming into the side for Lewis Miley and the suspended Kieran Trippier. The Magpies went into the game hoping to end a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Newcastle were boosted by the return of Sven Botman on the bench but Alexander Isak was absent with a groin issue. And just 15 minutes into the game, Fabian Schar pulled up with a hamstring issue that forced him off.

But Fulham were hit by a serious blow shortly afterwards as Raul Jimenez was shown a straight red card following a VAR check for a reckless high challenge at Sean Longstaff. Joelinton was the next player to suffer an injury for The Magpies as he was forced off in the first-half.

Despite their man advantage, Newcastle were unable to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes as the sides went in at 0-0.

As Newcastle pushed to take the lead after the break, up stepped 17-year-old Lewis Miley to give the hosts the lead with his first goal for the club. The Magpies then doubled their lead shortly after as the ball rolled into the path of Miguel Almiron who couldn't miss as he smashed the ball in on the line.

Dan Burn made it 3-0 in the closing stages as he bundled the ball in against his former club following a Bruno Guimaraes cross. The win is Newcastle's seventh in a row at St James' Park in the Premier League.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a few straightforward saves and some good claims for crosses. A welcome clean sheet after his previous three games.

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 Started at right-back but quickly moved over to left-back after Schar's withdrawal. Put a good ball in for Longstaff shortly before half-time. Steady, without standing out.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Provoked Raul Jiminez to lose his composure by making his presence felt with a powerful jump before the Fulham man was sent off. Let little past him.