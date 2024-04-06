Newcastle United travelled to Craven Cottage hoping to bounce back from their late draw against Everton on Tuesday night in a match the Magpies led for over 70 minutes before having to share the spoils. Craven Cottage has been a fairly happy hunting ground for the Magpies in recent times and they had already tasted victory on this ground this season.

However, it was the hosts who had the better of the opening stages and saw early efforts from Willian and Joao Palhinha go narrowly wide. The Magpies gradually got themselves into the contest but failed to test Bernd Leno in the opening half-an-hour with Martin Dubravka much the busier goalkeeper.

Two efforts from Anthony Gordon went wide of the post but Newcastle never really looked like scoring for the majority of the half. A poor first-half showing was compounded when Joe Willock limped off injured after 40 minutes to be replaced by Elliot Anderson.

Newcastle were able to rally though and went into the break goalless with their hosts. The second-half started much better for the Magpies than the first with Gordon going close on a couple of occasions, only to be denied by Leno.

Much like the first period, the second half ebbed and flowed with both teams getting into good positions, but failing to make their opposition keeper work. The Magpies thought they had taken the lead through Fabian Schar when he fired past Leno after a deep cross by Gordon.

However, the VAR instructed Sam Allison to look at the monitor and he judged that Dan Burn had fouled Calvin Bassey just before Schar struck home and the goal was overturned. However, moments later they were ahead through Bruno Guimaraes.

Barnes’ cross was cleared by Fulham but the ball fell right to the Brazilian to smash home past Leno. The Magpies then had just ten minutes plus stoppage time to hold onto a slender lead.

They managed to do just that, but faced a bombardment of corners by their opponents and needed some strong defensive headers and saves from Dubravka to secure a vital three points. Here are our player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage:

1 . Martin Dubravka - 8 Made a decent early stop to deny Robinson and commanded his area well in the opening stages. Suffered an injury after colliding with Krafth. Made some good saves to keep his side level and in the game. Caught some dangerous crosses near the end of the game to keep Fulham out. Photo Sales

2 . Emil Krafth - 6 Was in the right place to deny Robinson a free header. Booked in the 19th minute. Mopped up well when required. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Made an uncharacteristic error when he failed to deal with a bouncing ball, but Muniz’s effort was saved easily by Dubravka. Was unlucky to have his goal chalked off after a great piece of work to fire past Leno. Photo Sales

4 . Dan Burn - 6 Captained Newcastle United against his former side. Put in a couple of big challenges early doors. Dealt well with an in-form Rodrigo Muniz. Was penalised for a foul on Bassey for Schar’s goal. Was a big asset near the end of the game when Fulham went in search of an equaliser. Photo Sales