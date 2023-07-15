News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings v Gateshead: 8/10 ‘bright spark’ & plenty of 5/10s - gallery

Newcastle United player ratings: Newcastle opened pre-season with a comeback win at Gateshead on Saturday afternoon - here’s how the players fared.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 15th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST

National League Gateshead opened the scoring through Marcus Dinanga early on at the International Stadium. After a few chances for Newcastle, it was The Heed who grabbed the second goal of the afternoon as Ste Wearne found the net after initially being blocked by Karl Darlow.

Gateshead led 2-0 at half-time but by the hour mark Newcastle would be level following goals from Elliot Anderson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Jay Turner-Cooke then completed the comeback in the closing stages with a neat finish into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 3-2.

Newcastle ended the match with 10 Under-21s players on the pitch as they opened pre-season with a win.

Here are our player ratings from the match at the International Stadium...

Stood up tall to deny Marcus Dinanga shortly before conceding. Could have done better for the second goal.

Stood up tall to deny Marcus Dinanga shortly before conceding. Could have done better for the second goal.

Had to play in a number of positions over his 65 minutes on the pitch. Deserves credit for playing after being on international duty. 

Had to play in a number of positions over his 65 minutes on the pitch. Deserves credit for playing after being on international duty. 

Read the game well at times before being replaced at the break. 

Read the game well at times before being replaced at the break. 

Had a shaky moment early on but was saved by Darlow. Struggled at times back at centre-back but played almost the entire game.

Had a shaky moment early on but was saved by Darlow. Struggled at times back at centre-back but played almost the entire game.

