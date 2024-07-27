Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull City 0-2 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and co fared in the pre-season win.

Newcastle United beat Hull City 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at the MKM Stadium. It’s The Magpies’ first friendly of the summer in front of a crowd as they sported the new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy scored to put Newcastle in control against the Championship side at the break. There were no further goals in the second half as Newcastle saw out the win.

Eddie Howe named a starting line-up including Jamal Lewis, returning from a loan spell at Watford and 20-year-old midfielder Jamie Miley. The bench was made up of goalkeeper signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy in addition to 11 Under-21s players - including Garang Kuol.

Newcastle started the game well with Joelinton shooting over from close range in the opening minute. The Brazilian then saw a close-range header clawed away by Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur as the score remained goalless.

Newcastle took the lead on 32 minutes as Jacob Murphy’s clipped cross was volleyed in by Alexander Isak from close range. Murphy then attempted to provide for Harvey Barnes but his cross rolled straight in to make it 2-0 before the break.