Newcastle United player ratings v Ipswich Town: Alexander Isak 'sublime' & 'frustrated' 6/10 in 4-0 win

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 16:59 GMT

Ipswich Town 0-4 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and co fared.

Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick as Newcastle United beat Ipswich Town 4-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change from the side that beat Brentford 3-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night with Joelinton suspended for the match and Joe Willock coming into the side in his place.

Alexander Isak scored for the fourth game running in the Premier League inside the opening 30 seconds. The striker’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but was eventually given following a lengthy VAR check.

Anthony Gordon and Isak had opportunities to double Newcastle’s lead in the opening 25 minutes but the score remained 1-0.

But just after the half-hour mark, Jacob Murphy unleashed a venomous second in off the crossbar to double Newcastle’s lead.

Alexander Isak then made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time to capitalise on a defensive error.

Isak then grabbed his first Newcastle hat-trick in the second half to make it 4-0 following some good work from Jacob Murphy. The Swede is the first Magpies player to score a hat-trick since Ayoze Perez against Southampton in April 2019.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Stood tall to deny Szmodics from equalising in the first half and parried an effort from Nathan Broadhead to safety in the second. Distributed the ball well.

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Stood tall to deny Szmodics from equalising in the first half and parried an effort from Nathan Broadhead to safety in the second. Distributed the ball well. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Did enough to put off Sam Szmodics as Ipswich looked to equalise. A steady performance.

2. Tino Livramento - 7

Did enough to put off Sam Szmodics as Ipswich looked to equalise. A steady performance. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Played a long ball to release Jacob Murphy in the build-up to the opening goal. Wasn't as convincing with his passing further up the pitch. Solid defensively.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Played a long ball to release Jacob Murphy in the build-up to the opening goal. Wasn't as convincing with his passing further up the pitch. Solid defensively. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cut out a few Ipswich attacks with good challenges and interceptions. Got done for pace in the second half but recovered well to block the eventual shot. Had the ball in the net in stoppage time but was ruled out for offisde.

4. Dan Burn - 7

Cut out a few Ipswich attacks with good challenges and interceptions. Got done for pace in the second half but recovered well to block the eventual shot. Had the ball in the net in stoppage time but was ruled out for offisde. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownPlayer ratingsPremier LeagueJoe Willock
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice