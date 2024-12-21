Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick as Newcastle United beat Ipswich Town 4-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League - here are the player ratings from the match.
Eddie Howe made one change from the side that beat Brentford 3-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night with Joelinton suspended for the match and Joe Willock coming into the side in his place.
Alexander Isak scored for the fourth game running in the Premier League inside the opening 30 seconds. The striker’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but was eventually given following a lengthy VAR check.
Anthony Gordon and Isak had opportunities to double Newcastle’s lead in the opening 25 minutes but the score remained 1-0.
But just after the half-hour mark, Jacob Murphy unleashed a venomous second in off the crossbar to double Newcastle’s lead.
Alexander Isak then made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time to capitalise on a defensive error.
Isak then grabbed his first Newcastle hat-trick in the second half to make it 4-0 following some good work from Jacob Murphy. The Swede is the first Magpies player to score a hat-trick since Ayoze Perez against Southampton in April 2019.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...
