Leeds United v Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how the Newcastle players fared during the 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Leeds took an early lead with their first attack of the game as Rodrigo’s header was clawed away by Nick Pope only for Luke Ayling to pounce on the rebound to make it 1-0 to the hosts. Patrick Bamford then had a great opportunity to double Leeds’ lead from the penalty spot but was denied by Nick Pope.

Minutes later, Newcastle had a penalty of their own as Callum Wilson drew the visitors level after 32 minutes. And the score remained 1-1 at half-time.

Newcastle were then awarded a second penalty of the afternoon midway through the second half for a handball by Junior Firpo. Wilson once again made no mistake from the penalty spot as he put the ball straight down the middle.

Rasmus Kristensen then drew Leeds level with a deflected effort after Newcastle failed to clear the danger from a corner.

Leeds were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time as Junior Firpo fouled Anthony Gordon but the hosts were able to see out the 2-2 draw.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Did well to claw at Rodrigo's header but couldn't deny Luke Ayling on the rebound. One clean sheet in 17 now. Made a great save to deny Patrick Bamford from the penalty spot but will have been disappointed to be wrong-footed by Leeds' deflected equaliser late on.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Allowed Leeds to get the cross in far too easily for the opening goal. A let-down from set-pieces and was unfortunate to see Leeds draw level with a deflected effort off his head.

Fabian Schar - 5 Had a couple of shaky moments as Leeds threatened through the middle.

Sven Botman - 4 Let Rodrigo get in between him in the build-up to the opening goal. Unconvincing at the back at times and gave away some needless fouls.