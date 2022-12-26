Newcastle United player ratings v Leicester City: THREE 9/10s as Eddie Howe’s side dominate - gallery
Newcastle United beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day - here are our player ratings from the match
Newcastle took the lead within the opening three minutes after Joelinton was fouled by Daniel Amartey in the penalty area and Chris Wood converted from the spot. Miguel Almiron then doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly afterwards with his ninth goal of the season following a neat exchange with Bruno Guimaraes.
Joelinton then made it 3-0 to Newcastle just after the half-hour mark as he headed the ball in from Kieran Trippier’s cross.
Newcastle saw the game out in the second half to make it six league wins in a row and climb up to second in the table.