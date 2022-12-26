Newcastle United beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day - here are our player ratings from the match

Newcastle took the lead within the opening three minutes after Joelinton was fouled by Daniel Amartey in the penalty area and Chris Wood converted from the spot. Miguel Almiron then doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly afterwards with his ninth goal of the season following a neat exchange with Bruno Guimaraes.

Joelinton then made it 3-0 to Newcastle just after the half-hour mark as he headed the ball in from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

Newcastle saw the game out in the second half to make it six league wins in a row and climb up to second in the table.

1. Nick Pope - 7 Did well to rush off his line and deny Patson Daka in the first half. Rarely called into action other than to make a few straightforward saves. Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 8 Effective at both ends and grabbed his fifth assist of the season to set-up Joelinton from a corner. His influence on the game faded slightly in the second half but still another quality display. Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 8 Read the game well to deal with Leicester’s threat in behind and distributed the ball effectively. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Sven Botman - 9 Cleared Daka’s effort off the line after it had deflected over Pope. Never looked troubled by Leicester’s pacy forward line. A faultless defensive display. Photo Sales