Newcastle United player ratings v Leicester: 'Unplayable' 9/10 & 'strange' Jacob Murphy in 4-0 win

Dominic Scurr
Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 15:59 BST

Newcastle United 4-0 Leicester City player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and co fared.

Newcastle United beat Leicester City 4-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that lost at Brentford with Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Martin Dubravka coming into the side for Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff and Nick Pope.

The Magpies took the lead after half an hour with Jacob Murphy scoring his first goal of the season after grabbing two assists last weekend.

Alexander Isak had a great chance to double Newcastle’s lead after being played through by Joelinton but was denied by Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Magpies were able to keep their narrow lead until half-time as they looked to end a run of four Premier League games without a win.

And within five minutes of the restart they effectively had the points wrapped up with Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak scoring two headers in quick succession to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

Isak then turned provider to slip in Murphy for his second of the game and make it 4-0.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Solid with his distribution and made one good claim, forced into his first comfortable save from Kasey McAteer after 54 minutes.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Solid with his distribution and made one good claim, forced into his first comfortable save from Kasey McAteer after 54 minutes. | Getty Images

Got into some good areas down the right but lacked quality on the ball. Replaced by Trippier in the second half.

2. Tino Livramento - 6

Got into some good areas down the right but lacked quality on the ball. Replaced by Trippier in the second half. | Getty Images

Made a good interception early on to cut out a cross from the right. Will have few easier afternoons.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Made a good interception early on to cut out a cross from the right. Will have few easier afternoons. | AFP via Getty Images

Dealt with Vardy well and posed an aerial threat in Leicester's box, heading a couple of opportunities over in the first half. Calmness personified in the second half.

4. Dan Burn - 8

Dealt with Vardy well and posed an aerial threat in Leicester's box, heading a couple of opportunities over in the first half. Calmness personified in the second half. | Getty Images

