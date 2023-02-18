Newcastle United player ratings v Liverpool: 2/10 ‘horror show’ & 8/10 ‘bright spark’ in 2-0 defeat - gallery
Newcastle United’s unbeaten run came to an end as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool at St James’s Park - here are the player ratings from the match.
Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool an early lead before Cody Gakpo doubled the visitor’s advantage and Nick Pope was sent off for handball outside of the area. Pope will now be suspended for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next weekend.
Despite being a man and two goals down, Newcastle continued to create chances against Liverpool as they suffered their second defeat of the Premier League season, ending a 17 match unbeaten run in the top flight.
It was also The Magpies’ first home defeat of the season, losing for the first time at St James’s Park since they faced Liverpool last April.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...