Newcastle United’s unbeaten run came to an end as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool at St James’s Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool an early lead before Cody Gakpo doubled the visitor’s advantage and Nick Pope was sent off for handball outside of the area. Pope will now be suspended for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next weekend.

Despite being a man and two goals down, Newcastle continued to create chances against Liverpool as they suffered their second defeat of the Premier League season, ending a 17 match unbeaten run in the top flight.

It was also The Magpies’ first home defeat of the season, losing for the first time at St James’s Park since they faced Liverpool last April.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 2 An absolute horror show from one of Newcastle's top performers this season. Conceded twice in the opening 17 minutes before being shown a straight red card for clumsily handling the ball outside of the area. Will now miss the Carabao Cup final in what is a devastating blow for club and player.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Played the Liverpool attacking player onside for the opening two goals. Kept quiet in an attacking sense but his set-pieces caused Liverpool some problems as Newcastle threatened to pull a goal back.

Fabian Schar - 6 Struggled with Liverpool's pace and balls over the top early on but posed a threat in the box, heading just wide in the second half.

Sven Botman - 6 Frustrated to lose his first Premier League match since signing for the club. Like Schar struggled with Liverpool's counter but kept the Reds at bay while down to 10 men.