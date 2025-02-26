Newcastle United lost 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

The Magpies were without Alexander Isak for the match due to a groin issue while another goalscorer from Sunday’s 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest, Lewis Miley, dropped out of the starting line-up with Sandro Tonali returning. Callum Wilson made his first Premier League start of the season in Isak’s place.

Liverpool opened the scoring with their first shot on target in the match as Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-time effort rolled in past Nick Pope via a small deflection off Dan Burn.

Newcastle had openings to find an equaliser but were unable to capitalise as Liverpool led 1-0 at the break.

Within 20 minutes of the restart, Liverpool doubled their advantage through Alexis Mac Allister, whose first time effort found the left corner of the goal to make it 2-0.

Liverpool were able to hold out for the win to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table while Newcastle remain sixth, two points behind Chelsea in fifth place.

Newcastle and Liverpool will meet next in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

Here are the player ratings from Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United...

Nick Pope - 5 Disappointing to see him concede with the first shot he's faced for the second game running. Almost gifted Mohamed Salah an opportunity by kicking the ball straight at him - fortunately, it rolled out for the goal kick. Denied Salah a goal late on with a strong right hand. His distribution and recent shot-stopping is a worry heading into the Carabao Cup final should Eddie Howe keep him between the sticks. | AFP via Getty Images

Tino Livramento - 5 Made a crucial interception to cut out Mohamed Salah's through ball to Luis Diaz. Slipped to let Liverpool attack dangerously, fortunately, the hosts didn't capitalise. Had a tough evening up against Diaz and was withdrawn for the closing stages. | Getty Images

Fabian Schar - 6 Caught on the back foot a couple of times but helped limit Liverpool to just a few shots on target. Could do little about the goals. | Getty Images