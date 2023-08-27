Newcastle United were beaten 2-1 by 10 man Liverpool at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle side the for the third successive Premier League game against a Liverpool side who had won four out of four matches against The Magpies since he took charge.

Newcastle’s first decent chance of the game fell to Joelinton whose effort was easily saved by Alisson while Nick Pope was alert to deny Luis Diaz at the other end in the early stages.

Anthony Gordon then gave Newcastle the lead after 25 minutes as he pounced on Trent Alexander-Arnold missing the ball before slotting past Alisson to make it 1-0.

Moments later, Liverpool were deal another blow as Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Alexander Isak.

The scoreline remained 1-0 heading in at half-time. Newcastle had chance to extend their lead in the second half with Gordon coming close before Darwin Nunez came off the bench to draw Liverpool level in the closing stages of the match before grabbing a winner in stoppage time.