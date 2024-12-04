Newcastle United drew 3-3 with Liverpool at St James’ Park on Wednesday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change from the side that drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon with Jacob Murphy coming back into the side for the first time since October in place of Joe Willock. Alexander Isak kept his place in the starting line-up despite being forced off early against Palace with a knock to his hip.

Isak has scored twice in four appearances against Liverpool since joining Newcastle, including on his debut for the club.

And it was the Swede who opened the scoring with a devastating finish from outside the box after being found by Bruno Guimaraes. Newcastle had chances to extend their lead in the first half but the score remained 1-0 heading in at the break.

Five minutes after the restart, Liverpool drew level with Curtis Jones arriving late in the box to make it 1-1 via a deflection.

Gordon then made amends for his wasted opportunity in the first half by putting Newcastle back in front after being slipped in by Isak.

But Newcastle’s lead lasted just five minutes as Mohamed Salah poked Liverpool level before completing the comeback with a tidy finish into the bottom left corner to make it 3-2.

Fabian Schar then equalised for Newcastle in the last minute of normal time to turn in from Guimaraes’ free-kick.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Reacted well to tip Mac Allister's effort around the right post. Almost caught out early in the second half by Cody Gakpo's header across goal. Was in the right place to block Jones' header.

Tino Livramento - 6 Dwelled on the ball and was dispossessed in a dangerous area which led to a Liverpool corner. Guilty of some sloppy moments on the ball.

Fabian Schar - 7 Brought the ball out well and kept things tight at the back. Put in a well-timed challenge to stop Luis Diaz in his tracks at 2-2. Drew Newcastle level late on.