Six second-half goals saw The Magpies suffer a third straight league defeat as their woeful record at Anfield continued.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day with Kieran Trippier dropping out due to a groin injury and Miguel Almiron dropped to the bench in place of Tino Livramento and Joelinton.

Luis Diaz had the ball in the net before the 20 minute mark but an offside check ruled the goal out. Moments later, Sven Botman fouled Diaz inside the penalty area to award Liverpool a spot kick. Mohamed Salah stepped up but Martin Dubravka was equal to the penalty to keep the score at 0-0.

Dan Burn had the ball in the net 10 minutes before half-time but the offside flag ruled it out. The sides went in 0-0 at half-time.

But moments after the restart, Liverpool took the lead through Salah who tapped Nunez's strike into an empty net. The Reds' lead didn't last long as Anthony Gordon slipped in Alexander Isak for his 11th goal of the season.

Liverpool took the lead once again heading into the closing stages with another tap-in, this time from Curtis Jones. Substitute Cody Gakpo then put the game seemingly beyond doubt before Sven Botman set up an interesting end to the match with a header from Anthony Gordon's corner to make it 3-2.

Salah then restored Liverpool's two-goal advantage after Diogo Jota was fouled by Dubravka in the box. This time the Egyptian got the better of Dubravka and sent him the wrong way to make it 4-2.

The result confirmed Newcastle's seventh defeat in eight matches in all competitions with an FA Cup third round trip to Sunderland coming up on Saturday.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 8 Was Newcastle's hero in the first half with a great save early on to deny Luis Diaz and another a penalty save from Mohamed Salah to keep the score at 0-0. Made several other smart saves in the match. Could do little about the Liverpool goals. Conceded a penalty late on and booked.

Tino Livramento - 5 Brought the ball out well on occasions but had a couple of shaky moments defensively.

Fabian Schar - 6 Read the game well with some vital blocks and clearances with the score at 0-0 but was caught out in the second half as the game got away from Newcastle.