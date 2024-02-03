Newcastle United drew 4-4 with Luton Town at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change to his side that won 3-1 at Aston Villa on Tuesday night with Miguel Almiron coming back into the side in place of the injured Alexander Isak. Newcastle went into the game looking for a third successive win in all competitions and it took them just six minutes to break the deadlock as Sean Longstaff turned in Kieran Trippier's low cross.

Newcastle's lead lasted just 15 minutes as Luton defender Gabriel Osho headed in from a free-kick routine. But Luton would be level for an even shorter period as The Magpies went to the other end and scored through Longstaff once again.

The midfielder rounded-off a swift counter attacking move as Miguel Almiron released Anthony Gordon down the left. Gordon's effort was parried by Thomas Kaminski into the path of Longstaff who finished into the bottom left corner.

Luton then drew level once again with Ross Barkley putting the ball in following a parry from Martin Dubravka as the sides went in 2-2 at the break.

Callum Wilson was introduced for the second half for Anthony Gordon after the winger appeared to take a knock before the break.

Luton then took the lead for the first time after Dan Burn brought down Chiedozie Ogbene inside the penalty area. Carlton Morris stepped up and converted from the spot.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle as Elijah Adebayo quickly made it 4-2 to the visitors.

Kieran Trippier pulled a goal back for The Magpies by volleying in Bruno Guimaraes' cross from close range. Substitute Harvey Barnes then marked his return from injury with a tidy left-footed equaliser to make it 4-4.

And that's how the game finished after 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 5 Could only watch as he was hesitant off his line for Luton's equaliser. Parried the ball into Ross Barkley's path for the second equaliser. Made some important claims in the second half.

Kieran Trippier - 8 Put the ball on a plate for Longstaff to give Newcastle the lead. Caught in no-mans land for the Luton's second but pulled a goal back in the second half with a tidy volleyed finish. An instrumental display.

Fabian Schar - 6 Slow tracking back for Luton's second goal. Struggled with the visitors' pace in attack at times but was a positive influence in the closing stages as Newcastle got back into the game.