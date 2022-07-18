Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Mainz 05 at the Kufstein Arena in Austria on Monday afternoon - but how did the players fare?
After dispatching of 1860 Munich 3-0 on Friday, Newcastle took on a side who finished 8th in the Bundesliga last season and undoubtedly provided their toughest pre-season test of the month so far.
Following a goalless opening 45 minutes, Delano Burgzorg gave Mainz the lead following a quick counter attack.
It was Newcastle’s first defeat of pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign as Eddie Howe gave 23 players a run-out in Austria.
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Collected a deflected effort in the first half and made a good diving save to deny Anton Stach’s free-kick. Could have potentially closed down better for Mainz’s opening goal.
Photo: Stu Forster
2. Kieran Trippier - 6
Led the side out at the Kufstein Arena on Monday afternoon. Saw a free-kick deflect over the crossbar in the first-half and a quick free-kick from him in the second caused Mainz to counter and score the opening goal. The England international was not happy with the referee for not pulling play back.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Fabian Schar - 7
Linked up well with Botman to play the ball out from the back and made a good block early in the second half to prevent Mainz opening the scoring. Was withdrawn early as a precaution after looking to have overstretched slightly.
Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Sven Botman - 7
Was solid in the air and on the ground. Will have been disappointed to concede just moments before being taken off.