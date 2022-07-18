On for Joelinton 61: Continues to look at home in the Newcastle midfield this pre-season. His confidence on the ball and energy he brings to the middle of the park has given Eddie Howe food for thought.

Newcastle United player ratings v Mainz 05: One 8 gives Eddie Howe ‘food for thought’ despite defeat

Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Mainz 05 at the Kufstein Arena in Austria on Monday afternoon - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:15 pm

After dispatching of 1860 Munich 3-0 on Friday, Newcastle took on a side who finished 8th in the Bundesliga last season and undoubtedly provided their toughest pre-season test of the month so far.

Following a goalless opening 45 minutes, Delano Burgzorg gave Mainz the lead following a quick counter attack.

It was Newcastle’s first defeat of pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign as Eddie Howe gave 23 players a run-out in Austria.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Collected a deflected effort in the first half and made a good diving save to deny Anton Stach’s free-kick. Could have potentially closed down better for Mainz’s opening goal.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Led the side out at the Kufstein Arena on Monday afternoon. Saw a free-kick deflect over the crossbar in the first-half and a quick free-kick from him in the second caused Mainz to counter and score the opening goal. The England international was not happy with the referee for not pulling play back.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Linked up well with Botman to play the ball out from the back and made a good block early in the second half to prevent Mainz opening the scoring. Was withdrawn early as a precaution after looking to have overstretched slightly.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Was solid in the air and on the ground. Will have been disappointed to concede just moments before being taken off.

