Newcastle United lost 4-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes from Newcastle’s last Premier League match against Fulham a fortnight ago with Kieran Trippier coming in for Tino Livramento and Joe Willock replacing the injured Joelinton. There was also a triple injury boost from The Magpies’ previous match at Birmingham City in the FA Cup with Dan Burn recovering from a groin injury and Anthony Gordon coming straight back into the starting line-up after missing the trip to St Andrew’s.

Harvey Barnes returned on the bench after five weeks out with a thigh problem.

Newcastle hadn’t won a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium and made things difficult for themselves on Saturday afternoon by going behind early on. With 19 minutes on the clock, City took the lead with Ederson’s long ball over the top getting the better of Trippier and allowing Omar Marmoush to break through and chip Martin Dubravka for his first goal for the club.

The Egyptian grabbed his and City’s second shortly after with an edge-of-the-box strike finding the bottom left corner. Marmoush then made it 3-0 with a hat-trick inside the space of 15 minutes.

That’s how the scoreline remained as the sides went in at half-time.

Newcastle were able to keep Man City at bay for the majority of the second half before substitute James McAtee turned in a fourth for the hosts following a corner.

And that’s how the match ended as Newcastle’s six game winning streak away from home game to an end.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 4 Did little other than pick the ball out of his net in the first half. Made a couple of comfortable saves in the second half.

Kieran Trippier - 3 Completely misjudged a long ball over the top which allowed Man City to open the scoring. Marmoush got the better of him shortly after to double City's lead midway through the first half. A nightmare opening 45 and was hooked at half-time on the back of it.

Fabian Schar - 4 Unable to stop Man City whenever they got forward in the first half. Improved slightly in the second half but by that point the game was already gone.