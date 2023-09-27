Newcastle United beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made 10 changes to his Newcastle side that beat Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday with only goalkeeper Nick Pope keeping his place in the side.

Full debuts were handed to Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley as Joelinton returned from the side following three matches out with a knee injury.

Manchester City were dominant in the first half but weren’t able to find the net as the sides went in at 0-0.

Positive half-time changes from Howe saw Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes introduced and within seven minutes of the restart, The Magpies took the lead as Alexander Isak poked the ball in following a run into the box from Joelinton.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Made a smart stop to deny Julian Alvarez with his leg and made an important punch from a corner. Had to be alert at times but was rarely tested.

2 . Tino Livramento - 7 The pick of the three full debutants. A breath of fresh air as he kept things quiet down his side against Jack Grealish. Made an excellent challenge to stop Matheus Nunes late on.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 8 Kept Manchester City at bay with a strong aerial performance.