Newcastle United were beaten 3-2 by Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening - here's how Eddie Howe's players fared in the match.

Newcastle had the ball in the net inside the opening two minutes through Sean Longstaff but the flag was up for offside against Alexander Isak in the build-up. Man City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off with an injury shortly afterwards.

Manchester City opened the scoring after 26 minutes as Bernardo Silva back-heeled Kyle Walker's low cross into the bottom left corner of the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

A quick-fire double from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon turned the game on its head towards the end of the first half as Newcastle led 2-1.

The first-half had a similar feel to the previous league encounter between the sides at St James' Park in August 2023 where Man City took the lead before The Magpies scored twice before half-time to lead 2-1. That game finished 3-3, and Man City would mount another comeback in the second half once again.

Kevin De Bruyne marked his return from injury by coming off the bench and finding the bottom left corner from the edge of the box to make it 2-2 with 16 minutes of normal time remaining.

Newcastle looked set to hang on for a 2-2 draw before substitute Oscar Bobb snatched a winner for City in stoppage time.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 8 Made an excellent save to tip Bernardo Silva's effort onto the crossbar. Parried Julian Alvarez's free-kick to safety in the second half. Pulled off another great stop late on to deny Rodri. Could do little about the goals conceded. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 On the front foot in the first half with a really positive display. Had to defend more in the second but held his own against the tricky Jeremy Doku. Unlucky to be beaten by Oscar Bobb for Man City's late winner. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 Played a key role in Newcastle's first goal, winning the ball back twice. Made some important defensive contributions as Man City put The Magpies under pressure. Photo Sales