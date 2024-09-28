Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that were beaten 3-1 at Fulham last time out with Jacob Murphy, Sandro Tonali and Lewis Hall coming in for Joe Willock, Lloyd Kelly and the injured Alexander Isak.

City were without key midfield duo Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne for the match but went into the game having gone unbeaten in the Premier League since February.

After an even start to the game, Man City went ahead as defender Josko Gvardiol broke into the box and stroked the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal. It was the 32nd consecutive Premier League match City had scored in against Newcastle, a record for the competition.

Newcastle had chances to equalise before the break but Man City defended well to ensure they took a 1-0 lead in at half-time.

Shortly after the restart, Newcastle were awarded a penalty following a foul by Ederson on Anthony Gordon. Gordon stepped up and converted to draw the hosts level.

Both teams had chances to snatch a winner but the game ended 1-1.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Made a couple of straightforward saves. Almost gifted Man City a goal by passing straight to Ilkay Gundogan. Brave goalkeeping to come out and stop Erling Haaland in the second half. Made an excellent save to deny Phil Foden in stoppage time. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Saw a shot blocked in the first half. Put a great ball in across the face of goal that was cleared. Excellent defending at the back post to stop an Erling Haaland tap-in. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Hit and miss with his passing. Booked for a foul on Jack Grealish. Defensively solid and helped keep Haaland relatively quiet. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales