Newcastle United beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in their final match of 2024 - here are the player ratings from the match.

It was a second ever Premier League win at Old Trafford for Newcastle and first since 2013 as Alexander Isak and Joelinton scored early on.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Tino Livramento returned on the bench after missing the Villa match due to illness.

The Magpies went into the game having won each of their last four matches in all competitions, scoring 14 and conceding once. Newcastle last won five games in a row between March and April 2023.

For the third game running, Newcastle got off to a flying start with Alexander Isak heading in his 13th goal of the season from Lewis Hall’s cross. Anthony Gordon then found Joelinton to make it 2-0 to The Magpies inside the opening 20 minutes.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead while Man United squandered two good opportunities to pull a goal back as the score remained 2-0 heading in at half-time.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 6 Calm playing the ball out from the back but had little to do. Still kept a fourth straight Premier League clean sheet.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Played on the front foot and made some good interceptions to regain possession. Withdrawn after 58 minutes.

Fabian Schar - 7 Battled well with Rasmus Hojlund and has come out on top so far. A loose pass almost gifted Man United a goal on the stroke of half-time. Lucky to go unpunished but regained his composure in the second half and brought the ball out well. Booked in the closing stages and will serve a one-match suspension as a result.