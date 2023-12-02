Newcastle United beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle named an unchanged starting line-up for the third successive match as Eddie Howe looked to guide The Magpies to a third straight win over Manchester United for the first time since 1922. The Magpies beat Man United 2-0 in the same fixture last season and won 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford last month.

Newcastle started the match on the front foot, putting The Red Devils under pressure from the start but not forcing too many saves from Andre Onana in the Manchester United goal.

Despite Newcastle's dominance in the first half, the sides went in at 0-0.

Newcastle finally broke the deadlock before the hour mark as Kieran Trippier won the ball back, and received a pass from Bruno Guimaraes to set up Anthony Gordon for a tap-in. It was Gordon's sixth Premier League goal of the season as he scored for the fourth game running at St James' Park in the league.

Manchester United pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages as Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was forced off with an injury. Harry Maguire had the ball in the net in the 89th minute but it was ruled out for offside.

After nine minutes of stoppage time, the full-time whistle confirmed another home win for Eddie Howe's side and a third successive win against Man United for the first time since 1922.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 A smart stop with his feet to deny Garnacho and made some confident claims. Suffered an injury blow late on. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 9 Was beaten twice by Garnacho down his side but was virtually faultless at both ends otherwise. Made a crucial defensive header to deny Man United an open goal. Hit the bar with a free-kick. Almost single-handedly made Newcastle's opening goal by winning the ball back and setting up Anthony Gordon. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 8 Headed the ball just over in the 20th minute and remained defensively solid. Cut out a dangerous attack from Man United in the second half with real conviction. Photo Sales