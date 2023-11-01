Newcastle United player ratings v Man Utd: ‘Tremendous’ 9/10 and ‘very promising’ 8/10 shine in Carabao Cup win - gallery
Manchester United v Newcastle United: Player ratings as Eddie Howe’s side secure a memorable win at Old Trafford.
Newcastle United booked a place at Old Trafford by knocking out Manchester City at St James’ Park in the previous round. However, Eddie Howe’s side travelled to Manchester with plenty of injury concerns which forced the head coach into making eight changes for tonight’s game.
Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie all made their first competitive appearances of the season whilst youngsters Ben Parkinson and Amadou Diallo were named on the bench.
Despite an early setback when Matt Targett went off injured, the Magpies responded brilliantly and took the lead through Miguel Almiron after some brilliant work by Tino Livramento.
Lewis Hall’s first goal for the club doubled their lead in front of a jubilant away following as the Magpies headed into half-time two goals to the good.
The hosts started the second period brightly and Newcastle were forced to defend their hard-earned lead.
However, they did that admirably and were rewarded with a third through Joe Willock. Joelinton’s superb tackle set Willock free who tucked the ball past Onana.
Here are our player ratings from the match at Old Trafford: