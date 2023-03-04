Newcastle player ratings v Man City: One 7/10 & a 4/10 leaves Eddie Howe with a decision to make - gallery
Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle went behind early on as Manchester City’s Phil Foden burst into the box and found the net via a deflection off Sven Botman.
Man City then doubled their lead midway through the second half as Bernardo Silva curled the ball into the right side of the goal to make it 2-0.
And that’s how the match finished as Newcastle suffered a third straight 2-0 defeat.
Here are the player ratings from the match...
