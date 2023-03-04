News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle player ratings v Man City: One 7/10 & a 4/10 leaves Eddie Howe with a decision to make - gallery

Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Newcastle went behind early on as Manchester City’s Phil Foden burst into the box and found the net via a deflection off Sven Botman.

Man City then doubled their lead midway through the second half as Bernardo Silva curled the ball into the right side of the goal to make it 2-0.

And that’s how the match finished as Newcastle suffered a third straight 2-0 defeat.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 6

Beaten by a deflection for the opening goal. His clearance put Newcastle under the cosh for City’s second goal. Barely had a save to make until the 86th minute to deny Foden.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Most of what Newcastle did went through him as usual. Brought the ball down well but couldn’t pierce Man City’s defence despite getting into some good areas. Gave the ball away in the build-up to City’s second goal.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Denied Haaland with a strong challenge in the first half. Didn’t let the side down on only his second league start of the season. 

4. Sven Botman - 6

Once again the victim of a deflection. His passing could have been sharper at times but still defended well for the most part.

