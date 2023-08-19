Newcastle United lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Man City broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark as Julian Alvarez found the top left corner after being set-up by Phil Foden. It was City’s only shot on target in the opening 45 while Newcastle took until the 70th minute to register theirs as substitute Harvey Barnes’ effort was comfortably saved by Ederson.

And for the final 20 minutes Newcastle pushed for an equaliser without really testing the goal as Man City were able to see out the win.

It’s a 15th consecutive Premier League defeat at the Etihad Stadium for The Magpies as they now look ahead to hosting Liverpool at St James’ Park next Sunday.

Here are the player Newcastle ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Got a hand to Alvarez's goal in what was City's first shot on target in the match. Made a smart save with his feet to deny Haaland.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Didn't provide much attacking help for Newcastle but cut out some dangerous Man City attacks and managed to keep Jack Grealish quiet.

3 . Fabian Schar - 7 Survived an early injury scare and made some important defensive contributions.