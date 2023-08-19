News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings v Man City: ‘Solid’ 7/10 & 4/10 ‘caught out’ in 1-0 loss - gallery

Newcastle United lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th Aug 2023, 21:57 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 22:07 BST

Man City broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark as Julian Alvarez found the top left corner after being set-up by Phil Foden. It was City’s only shot on target in the opening 45 while Newcastle took until the 70th minute to register theirs as substitute Harvey Barnes’ effort was comfortably saved by Ederson.

And for the final 20 minutes Newcastle pushed for an equaliser without really testing the goal as Man City were able to see out the win.

It’s a 15th consecutive Premier League defeat at the Etihad Stadium for The Magpies as they now look ahead to hosting Liverpool at St James’ Park next Sunday.

Here are the player Newcastle ratings from the match...

Got a hand to Alvarez’s goal in what was City’s first shot on target in the match. Made a smart save with his feet to deny Haaland.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Got a hand to Alvarez’s goal in what was City’s first shot on target in the match. Made a smart save with his feet to deny Haaland.

Didn’t provide much attacking help for Newcastle but cut out some dangerous Man City attacks and managed to keep Jack Grealish quiet.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Didn’t provide much attacking help for Newcastle but cut out some dangerous Man City attacks and managed to keep Jack Grealish quiet.

Survived an early injury scare and made some important defensive contributions.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Survived an early injury scare and made some important defensive contributions.

Had his work cut out with Erling Haaland but managed to keep the City striker at bay, just.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Had his work cut out with Erling Haaland but managed to keep the City striker at bay, just.

