Newcastle player ratings v Man United: 9/10 ‘back to his best’ & several 8s as Magpies dominate - gallery
Newcastle United beat Manchester United 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.
After a goalless first half, Joe Willock gave Newcastle the lead with 25 minutes remaining as he headed in from close range following Allan Saint-Maximin’s header across goal. The Magpies had chance to extend their lead with Joelinton and Fabian Schar both coming close but a fine display from Man United goalkeeper David De Gea kept his side in the game.
Callum Wilson then came off the bench to make it 2-0 to The Magpies as he headed in from Kieran Trippier’s corner and secure the three points.
A third straight win for Eddie Howe’s side sees them move up to third in the Premier League table, above Man United on goal difference.
Here are the player ratings from the match...