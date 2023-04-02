Newcastle United beat Manchester United 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

After a goalless first half, Joe Willock gave Newcastle the lead with 25 minutes remaining as he headed in from close range following Allan Saint-Maximin’s header across goal. The Magpies had chance to extend their lead with Joelinton and Fabian Schar both coming close but a fine display from Man United goalkeeper David De Gea kept his side in the game.

Callum Wilson then came off the bench to make it 2-0 to The Magpies as he headed in from Kieran Trippier’s corner and secure the three points.

A third straight win for Eddie Howe’s side sees them move up to third in the Premier League table, above Man United on goal difference.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Had to wait until the 56th minute to make his first save as he easily gathered Antony’s strike from distance. Had nothing else to do. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 Nullified Rashford’s threat well throughout and linked up well with Murphy down the right side. His corner set up the second. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 7 Made a couple of good challenges and took another knock to the head from a Kieran Trippier free-kick. Came close with a strike from distance. Photo Sales

4 . Sven Botman - 9 Made a great sliding interception early on. Battled well with his compatriot Wout Weghorst and read the game brilliantly. Back to his best. Photo Sales