Newcastle United won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - here's how the players fared.

Eddie Howe made just one change from the starting line-up that faced Luton Town last weekend with Callum Wilson starting his first match of 2024 in place of Jacob Murphy, who dropped to the bench.

Newcastle came out of the blocks fast and opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes as Kieran Trippier's cross was volleyed in by Bruno Guimaraes at the back post.

Forest drew things level mid-way through the first half as Anthony Elanga burst through on goal and slotted the ball through Martin Dubravka's legs to make it 1-1.

But as half-time approached, Newcastle took the lead once again as Fabian Schar half-volleyed in Sven Botman's flick-on to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Just before the half-time whistle blew, Callum Hudson-Odoi's strike deflected heavily off Miley to make it 2-2 going in at the break.

Forest had the ball in the net shortly after the restart through Taiwo Awoniyi but the offside flag kept the score level.

Newcastle then took the lead for the third time as Guimaraes won back possession before finding the bottom right corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

And that would be enough to win it for Newcastle as they claimed a fourth successive away victory.

Martin Dubravka - 6 Hesitant off his line in the build-up to Morgan Gibbs-White's early chance. Made a good save to deny Anthony Elanga but was beaten the second time he came up against the Forest winger. Planted to the spot for Forest's second deflected equaliser.

Kieran Trippier - 8 Put a great ball in for Bruno Guimaraes to give Newcastle the lead. His free-kick led to Newcastle's second. 10 assists for the season now in the Premier League. Injected some real quality at key moments.

Fabian Schar - 7 A breakdown in communication with Martin Dubravka almost allowed Morgan Gibbs-White. Put Newcastle back in front with a great finish before half-time. Spread the ball around well.