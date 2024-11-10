Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side as The Magpies searched for a third successive win in all competitions for the first time in 2024.

Forest took the lead midway through the first half as Murillo headed in from Anthony Elanga’s free-kick.

Newcastle had the majority of possession in the first half but Forest continued to pose a threat on the counter-attack as the scoreline remained 1-0 heading in at half-time.

Shortly after the restart, Newcastle were able to draw themselves level with their first set-piece goal in the Premier League this season as Alexander Isak stroked the ball into the bottom right corner after it fell kindly to him from Anthony Gordon’s corner.

Joelinton then turned things around to put Newcastle in front with a well-placed left-footed effort into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 2-1. Another break saw Newcastle secure three points as Sandro Tonali slipped the ball through for Harvey Barnes to make it 3-1 with his fourth of the season.

The win saw Newcastle move up to eighth in the Premier League table, one point behind Forest in third.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Will feel particularly aggrieved given he thought he'd won a goal kick just before the goal. Made a good stop with his leg to deny Nicolas Dominguez.

Tino Livramento - 7 Got forward well but lacked the final ball into the box. Took a whack to his mouth early on but showed good energy throughout.

Fabian Schar - 7 A wayward pass ultimately built up to Forest's opener from the following attack. Tried to push forward and help Newcastle create something. Was solid and didn't put a foot wrong in the second half.