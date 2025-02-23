Newcastle United player ratings v Nottingham Forest: 'Consistent' 9/10 & Bruno Guimaraes 'lost control'

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 16:07 GMT

Newcastle United 4-3 Nottingham Forest player ratings: Here’s how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and co fared.

Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that were beaten 4-0 at Manchester City last weekend with Nick Pope, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley coming into the side in place of Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali.

The Magpies went into the game sitting six points behind Forest in the Premier League table knowing a win would be crucial in their battle for Champions League qualification.

But Newcastle gifted Forest the lead with Jacob Murphy dispossessed in a dangerous area and Callum Hudson-Odoi capitalised to give the visitors the lead.

The Magpies then made a dominant spell of possession count with Miley drawing the hosts level with a low left-footed finish. Newcastle turned things around minutes later as Lewis Hall’s deflected cross was bundled in on the line by Murphy.

A VAR check then awarded a penalty to Newcastle for a handball on Ola Aina. Alexander Isak converted from the spot before making it 4-1 with his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.

Newcastle went in 4-1 at the break but Forest pulled a goal back just after the hour mark as defender Nikola Milenkovic back-heeled the ball in from close range.

Substitute Ryan Yates then set up a nervous stoppage time for Newcastle by turning the ball in to make it 4-3.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Made his first start of 2025 and was picking the ball out of his net after just seven minutes. Got nowhere near Callum Hudson-Odoi’s effort. Strong with his distribution until first-half stoppage time when he passed straight to Morgan Gibbs-White.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Made his first start of 2025 and was picking the ball out of his net after just seven minutes. Got nowhere near Callum Hudson-Odoi’s effort. Strong with his distribution until first-half stoppage time when he passed straight to Morgan Gibbs-White. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Couldn’t quite pick out Anthony Gordon for an equaliser early on but remained lively down the right side.

2. Tino Livramento - 7

Couldn’t quite pick out Anthony Gordon for an equaliser early on but remained lively down the right side. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A steady defensive showing in the first half with Newcastle keeping Forest at arm’s length since the opening goal. Hit the post with a header from a corner. Guilty of some wayward passes out from the back.

3. Fabian Schar - 6

A steady defensive showing in the first half with Newcastle keeping Forest at arm’s length since the opening goal. Hit the post with a header from a corner. Guilty of some wayward passes out from the back. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Kept Chris Wood quiet with a dominant aerial display in the first half. Had a shaky moment shortly after Forest’s second but recovered well to put the ball out for a corner. Made some important defensive contributions but was guilty of a few poor balls out from the back.

4. Dan Burn - 6

Kept Chris Wood quiet with a dominant aerial display in the first half. Had a shaky moment shortly after Forest’s second but recovered well to put the ball out for a corner. Made some important defensive contributions but was guilty of a few poor balls out from the back. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsNottingham ForestEddie HoweLewis MileyAlexander IsakSandro TonaliKieran TrippierNick PopeManchester CityChampions League
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice