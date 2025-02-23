Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.
Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that were beaten 4-0 at Manchester City last weekend with Nick Pope, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley coming into the side in place of Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali.
The Magpies went into the game sitting six points behind Forest in the Premier League table knowing a win would be crucial in their battle for Champions League qualification.
But Newcastle gifted Forest the lead with Jacob Murphy dispossessed in a dangerous area and Callum Hudson-Odoi capitalised to give the visitors the lead.
The Magpies then made a dominant spell of possession count with Miley drawing the hosts level with a low left-footed finish. Newcastle turned things around minutes later as Lewis Hall’s deflected cross was bundled in on the line by Murphy.
A VAR check then awarded a penalty to Newcastle for a handball on Ola Aina. Alexander Isak converted from the spot before making it 4-1 with his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.
Newcastle went in 4-1 at the break but Forest pulled a goal back just after the hour mark as defender Nikola Milenkovic back-heeled the ball in from close range.
Substitute Ryan Yates then set up a nervous stoppage time for Newcastle by turning the ball in to make it 4-3.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...
