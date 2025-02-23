Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

The Magpies went into the game sitting six points behind Forest in the Premier League table knowing a win would be crucial in their battle for Champions League qualification.

But Newcastle gifted Forest the lead with Jacob Murphy dispossessed in a dangerous area and Callum Hudson-Odoi capitalised to give the visitors the lead.

The Magpies then made a dominant spell of possession count with Miley drawing the hosts level with a low left-footed finish. Newcastle turned things around minutes later as Lewis Hall’s deflected cross was bundled in on the line by Murphy.

A VAR check then awarded a penalty to Newcastle for a handball on Ola Aina. Alexander Isak converted from the spot before making it 4-1 with his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.

Newcastle went in 4-1 at the break but Forest pulled a goal back just after the hour mark as defender Nikola Milenkovic back-heeled the ball in from close range.

Substitute Ryan Yates then set up a nervous stoppage time for Newcastle by turning the ball in to make it 4-3.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Made his first start of 2025 and was picking the ball out of his net after just seven minutes. Got nowhere near Callum Hudson-Odoi's effort. Strong with his distribution until first-half stoppage time when he passed straight to Morgan Gibbs-White.

Tino Livramento - 7 Couldn't quite pick out Anthony Gordon for an equaliser early on but remained lively down the right side.

Fabian Schar - 6 A steady defensive showing in the first half with Newcastle keeping Forest at arm's length since the opening goal. Hit the post with a header from a corner. Guilty of some wayward passes out from the back.