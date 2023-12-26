Newcastle United lost 3-1 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at St James' Park this afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

The Magpies made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Luton Town on Saturday with Sven Botman and Alexander Isak coming back into the side for Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson. Joelinton returned to the bench after missing the Chelsea and Luton away trips.

Newcastle had a great chance to take the lead midway through the first half as Alexander Isak was fouled inside the area by Ola Aina. The Swede stepped up to net his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot to make it 1-0.

In first-half stoppage time, Forest equalised through former Newcastle striker Chris Wood with a simple finish to make it 1-1 going in at the break.

But less than 10 minutes after the restart, Wood and Forest had turned the game on its head as the New Zealand international got the better of Dan Burn before dinking the ball past Martin Dubravka and into the bottom right corner of the goal to make it 2-1.

Wood then grabbed his hat-trick after an hour as he rounded Dubravka and slotted Forest 3-1 up. From there Newcastle pushed for a way back into the match but it was to no avail as the visitors were able to see out the win with relative ease.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a smart stop to pluck the ball out of the air and another to deny Anthony Elanga as Forest pushed for an equaliser. Could do little about the goal when it did come. Lost some composure in the second half as Forest ran riot.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Made a loose pass that almost allowed Forest in but recovered very well but make an interception. Played on Chris Wood for his hat-trick. Posed some threat going forward but question marks remain defensively.

Fabian Schar - 5 Brought the ball forward well and helped Newcastle get on the front foot during their best spell of the game but couldn't keep it up once Forest found an equaliser.