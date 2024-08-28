Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 on penalties in the Carabao Cup second-round clash at the City Ground following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made six changes to his side that drew 1-1 at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League with Sandro Tonali making his long-awaited return following a 10-month betting ban.

It took Newcastle less than 20 seconds to break the deadlock as Tonali played the ball to Miguel Almiron who released Alexander Isak to charge down on goal. Isak’s shot was parried by Carlos Miguel in the Forest goal but Joe Willock was there to bundle in on the rebound.

Tonali then had an opportunity to make it 2-0 minutes later but was denied by Miguel one one-on-one.

Newcastle were then dealt an injury blow with Willock forced off with a thigh injury after just 15 minutes. Bruno Guimaraes came on in his place as Newcastle were able to hold on to their 1-0 lead heading into half-time.

But just five minutes into the second half Forest drew level as Jota Silva blasted the ball into the top right corner following a throw into the penalty area.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and Newcastle progressed on penalties with a 4-3 shootout victory.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Had to be alert to come off his line and clear the danger on one occasion. Was never going to get near Forest's equaliser. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Gifted Forest possession with a loose pass early on but grew into the game before being taken off. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth - 7 Made an important block inside the penalty area. Showed good composure at centre-back once again. | Getty Images Photo Sales